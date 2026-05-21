Morris Shines, Tortugas Held to One Hit in 2-1 Loss

Published on May 20, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - A strong outing from Mason Morris and an RBI double from Henry Hunter were not enough for the Daytona Tortugas on Wednesday night as the Jupiter Hammerheads earned a 2-1 win at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Daytona was limited to just one hit in the loss as the Tortugas dropped their fourth straight game and fell to 13-28 overall and 4-16 on the road. The Rundown

Daytona manufactured the game's first run in the third inning despite entering the frame hitless. Kyle Henley worked a leadoff walk and quickly stole second base before Hunter lined a ground-rule double to right field, bringing Henley home for a 1-0 Daytona lead.

Jupiter answered immediately in the bottom half. With two outs, Abrahan Ramirez singled before PJ Morlando ripped a triple into right field, tying the game at 1-1.

Morris settled in from there and turned his best start of the season. The right-hander worked 5.0 innings, allowing one run on five hits while matching his career high with six strikeouts. Morris retired seven of his final eight hitters faced and exited with the game tied.

Daytona had opportunities offensively but could not capitalize. The Tortugas stranded runners in scoring position in the second, fifth and sixth innings and finished 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Daytona did not record another hit after Hunter's RBI double in the third inning.

The Hammerheads broke the deadlock in the eighth inning. Ramirez led off the frame by lifting a 2-1 pitch from Anyer Laureano over the right field wall for a go-ahead solo homer that put Jupiter in front 2-1.

Daytona went down in order in the ninth as Jupiter secured the victory. Stat of the Game

1 - Daytona was held to one hit, marking the Tortugas' lowest single-game hit total of the season. Notes

Daytona fell to 13-28 overall and 4-16 on the road.

The Tortugas have lost four straight games and 10 of their last 11.

Daytona fell to 5-5 against left-handed starters.

The Tortugas are now 3-22 when scoring fewer than five runs.

Daytona dropped to 1-24 when being outhit by opponents.

Opponents now own 15 comeback victories against Daytona.

Morris tied his career high with six strikeouts.

Laureano tied his career high with 3.0 innings pitched, matching the mark for the seventh time in his career.

Davies extended his on-base streak to eight games.

Henley extended his on-base streak to 10 games, matching his longest streak of the season.

Torres extended his on-base streak to eight games, the longest streak of his season. Next Up

The Tortugas continue their six-game series against Jupiter on Thursday, May 21. First pitch from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from May 20, 2026

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