Valencia Throws out Tying Run, Tortugas Snap 4-Game Skid with 5-4 Win

Published on May 21, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas built an early five-run lead, then survived a late Jupiter rally behind a game-saving defensive play from Anthuan Valencia to snap a four-game losing streak with a 5-4 victory over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Daytona improved to 14-28 overall and 5-16 on the road while earning its third victory in 12 meetings against Jupiter this season. The Rundown

Daytona threatened early but left runners aboard in each of the first two innings against Jupiter starter Luke Lashutka, who struck out seven over 2.2 scoreless frames.

Edgar Colon kept Jupiter quiet early, working around traffic and holding the Hammerheads scoreless through four innings while striking out six.

The Tortugas finally broke through in the fifth.

Henry Hunter opened the inning with his second double of the night before Anthuan Valencia dropped down a bunt single. Drew Davies was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Kyle Henley worked a bases-loaded walk to bring home the game's first run. Tyson Lewis followed with a sacrifice fly before a wild pitch scored Davies. Ichiro Cano later added a bases-loaded walk to cap a four-run inning and give Daytona a 4-0 advantage.

Jupiter answered in the bottom half.

Abrahan Ramirez walked and later scored on an Emilio Barreras RBI single to trim the lead to 4-1. Lisnerkin Lantigua entered in relief and limited the damage.

The Tortugas added what proved to be an important insurance run in the sixth.

Valencia reached on a throwing error before Henley and Lewis delivered consecutive singles. Lewis drove home Valencia to push Daytona ahead 5-1.

Jupiter mounted its comeback in the eighth.

Three straight Hammerhead hits against Lantigua cut the lead to 5-2 before Andrew Shaffner entered with runners at second and third and one out. Jake McCutcheon lined a two-run double to left-center to bring Jupiter within a run.

Moments later, with the tying run trying to score from second, Valencia made a game saving throw from left field, cutting down McCutcheon at the plate to preserve Daytona's 5-4 lead.

Shaffner returned for the ninth and retired Jupiter in order to lock down his first professional save and secure the victory. Stat of the Game

9 - All nine Daytona starters reached base safely in Thursday night's win. Notes

Daytona improved to 14-28 overall and 5-16 on the road.

The Tortugas snapped a four-game losing streak.

Daytona moved to 3-9 against Jupiter this season.

The series now sits at 2-1 Jupiter.

Daytona improved to 9-23 against right-handed starters.

The Tortugas moved to 9-0 when leading after eight innings.

Daytona improved to 6-7 in one-run games.

The Tortugas improved to 10-16 when scoring first.

Daytona improved to 12-7 when scoring five or more runs.

The Tortugas improved to 2-24 when being outhit.

Henley extended his on-base streak to 11 games and recorded his 13th multi-hit game of the season.

Torres extended his on-base streak to nine games.

Davies extended his on-base streak to nine games.

Valencia extended his on-base streak to five games.

Hunter recorded his first career multi-hit game with two doubles.

Lewis recorded his 10th multi-hit game and sixth multi-RBI game of the season.

Lewis extended his on-base streak to five games.

Shaffner earned his first professional save.

Lantigua earned his second win of the season. Next Up

The Tortugas continue their six-game series against Jupiter on Friday, May 22. First pitch from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from May 21, 2026

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