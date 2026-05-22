Tate's Four Hits and Go-Ahead Homer Lifts Marauders to 8-7 Victory

Published on May 21, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







LAKELAND, Fla. - Josh Tate socked a season-high four hits that included a go-ahead homer in the top of the ninth to lift the Bradenton Marauders (22-20) over the Lakeland Flying Tigers (23-19) in an 8-7 victory on Thursday from Publix Field. Dylan Palmer mashed two hits and scored three runs, while Eddie King Jr. drove in two runs with two hits.

The Marauders began the scoring in the top of the first against Flying Tigers starer Malachi Witherspoon. Palmer singled, stole second, and scored on a base hit by Jesus Castillo to make it 1-0. After Tate reached on a fielder's choice and moved to second on a wild pitch, he was plated on a base knock by King Jr. to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

Bradenton increased the lead off Witherspoon in the top of the second. Richard Ramirez and Palmer worked walks, while Castillo singled to load the bases. Tate singled, plating Ramirez and Palmer to make it 4-0. With Castillo at third, he scored on a groundout by King Jr., putting the Marauders up 5-0.

The Flying Tigers scored a run in the bottom of the second, a run in the bottom of the fifth, and three runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game, 5-5.

After Luke Scherrer drove in a run on an RBI groundout in the top of the seventh, Hunter Dobbins blasted a two-run homer in the bottom half of the inning against Bradenton reliever Gavin Adams to make it a 7-6 ballgame.

In the top of the ninth, Cristian Jauregui walked and Tate homered to put Bradenton up 8-7.

Marauders reliever Roilan Portuondo tossed a scoreless ninth, finalizing an 8-7 win for Bradenton.

Portuondo (2-0) earned the win, letting up a hit with a strikeout over 2.0 shutout frames. Jan Caraballo (0-1) took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits with a walk and a strikeout over 1.0 inning.

The Marauders and Flying Tigers play game four of a six-game series on Friday from Publix Field with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. Bradenton rolls out Yonleg Gaetano (0-0, 2.60) to the mound, while Lakeland starts RHP Kelvis Salcedo (0-1, 5.40).

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from May 21, 2026

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