Marauders and Flying Tigers Washed Out, Doubleheader Set for Sunday

Published on May 23, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







LAKELAND, Fla. - Tonight's matchup against the Lakeland Flying Tigers is postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader on Sunday, May 24.

First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. EST with the second game following approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. The doubleheader will consist of two, seven-inning games.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







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