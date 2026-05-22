Cook's Walk-Off Caps Doubleheader Split

Published on May 21, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays split a doubleheader with the Ft. Myers Mighty Mussels on Thursday night at TD Ballpark, dropping game one 10-8 in extra innings before rallying for a 4-3 walk-off victory in game two.

In the opener, Dunedin erased an early 4-0 deficit and surged ahead 6-4, but Ft. Myers plated two runs in the 7th to force extras before a four-run 8th inning proved the difference in a 10-8 Mussels win.

In game two, the Blue Jays battled back from a 3-1 deficit and tied the game in the 7th on a Raimundo De Los Santos RBI triple. Jake Cook then delivered a walk-off RBI single up the middle to score De Los Santos and lift Dunedin to their fourth walk-off victory of the season.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Troy Guthrie (5 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 4 K) allowed two runs over five strong innings with four strikeouts in game two.

Through his first four frames, Guthrie yielded only one hit and did not allow a run.

He retired nine consecutive Mussels batters between the 2nd and 5th.

LHP Austin Smith (2 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K) earned his first professional win in game two, hurling a career-long two innings of one-run ball in relief.

RF Nathan Lukes (2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, R) smoked an RBI single in the 2nd inning of game one, then launched a solo homer in the 5th in his second game on MLB Rehab Assignment.

His homer off the batter's eye left the bat at 102.1 MPH and traveled 403 ft.

Lukes played five innings in right field in game one.

SS JoJo Parker (3-for-6, R, 2B, BB, SB) logged a pair of singles in game one, and doubled, stole a bag, and scored in game two.

The Blue Jays No. 2 prospect has been on base in 11 straight games, over which he's batting .342 with five extra-base hits.

Parker has a hit in five straight contests.

CF/DH Blaine Bullard (5-for-8, RBI, 3 2B, R) had three hits including two doubles, an RBI, and a run scored in game one, then doubled and singled in the night cap.

Over his last 17 games, Bullard is batting .290 with seven RBI.

Bullard owns five multi-hit performances over his last seven contests.

1B David Beckles (2-for-6, HR, 5 RBI, 2B, R) smoked a two-run double and a two-run homer in game one, tallying a season-high four RBI.

His first homer of the season left the bat at 104.3 MPH and traveled 357 ft.







Florida State League Stories from May 21, 2026

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