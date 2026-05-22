Tarpons Snap Three-Game Losing Streak with Four Home Runs

Published on May 21, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Tampa Tarpons celebrate Ediel Rivera's home run

(Tampa Tarpons) Tampa Tarpons celebrate Ediel Rivera's home run(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (20-22) bounced back against the Clearwater Threshers (25-17) thanks to strong pitching and some offensive fireworks, as the Tarpons homered four times en route to a 11-2 victory.

For the third straight game, Clearwater scored first. In the top of the third, Alirio Ferrebus doubled in a run, giving the Threshers an early 1-0 advantage.

Tampa capitalized on a Clearwater miscue in the bottom half as Santiago Gomez came in to score on a balk, tying the game 1-1.

The Tarpons grabbed the lead in the fourth when Luis Puello crushed a no-doubt home run off the scoreboard to give Tampa a 2-1 edge.

Clearwater responded with a solo shot of their own to level the game at two apiece.

J.T. Etheridge finished the day going 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks, while striking out four.

The Tarps tallied three runs in the bottom of the fifth, highlighted by a Jackson Lovich RBI double down the left field line, along with a pair of RBI singles from Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek and Willy Montero.

Tampa would strike again in the seventh with back-to-back jacks from Martin-Grudzielanek and Hans Montero. The momentum continued into the eighth as Ediel Rivera had a deep blast of his own to left field, his first of the season. Hans Montero followed with an RBI infield single before Willy ripped a double down the right field line. Tampa's final run would come in on a Clearwater wild pitch, making the score 11-2 in favor of the home team.

Tampa turned a 4-6-3 double play to close out the game as rain began to pour down.

The Tarpons will look to build on Thursday's win with both figurative and literal fireworks tomorrow night against the Threshers, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 at GMS Field.

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Florida State League Stories from May 21, 2026

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