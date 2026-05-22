Jupiter Falls 5-4 to Daytona Thursday Night

Published on May 21, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (25-17) came up short against the Daytona Tortugas (14-28) as they fell by a final score of 5-4 on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Both teams had their chances in the first few innings but both pitching staffs kept the game scoreless early in the game.

Luke Lashutka was activated for Jupiter as part of a minor league rehab appearance coming from the Beloit Sky Carp and made the start on the mound for the Hammerheads. Lashutka looked like his old self and finished with 2 2/3 scoreless innings and allowed just one walk, two hits, and tallied seven strikeouts in a no-decision.

Between Lashutka, Daytona starting pitcher Edgar Colon, and the first Jupiter relief pitcher Elier Morillo (L, 2-1), both teams were scoreless through the first four innings.

In the top of the fifth inning, Daytona scored the first run of the game for the third consecutive game to open the series and jumped to a big lead to break the scoreless tie. The Tortugas sent 10 batters to the plate and scored four runs. Morillo surrendered three walks, two hit-by-pitches, and just two hits in the frame and Daytona took a 4-0 lead despite leaving the bases loaded.

Jupiter responded in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs and a runner at third base, Emilio Barreras drilled an RBI infield single to cut the Hammerheads' deficit to 4-1 after five innings.

The Tortugas got back to work on offense in the top of the sixth inning. With one out, Tyson Lewis hit an RBI single to right field to put Daytona on top by a 5-1 lead.

The score remained until the bottom of the eighth inning when Jupiter looked for a comeback. With one out, Andrew Salas and Victor Ortega hit back-to-back singles to put runners at first and third base. Echedry Vargas followed with an RBI infield single which scored Salas. Then, Jake McCutcheon delivered a two-RBI double to left field to score two runs and get the Hammerheads within one run at 5-4. McCutcheon was thrown out at the plate on a single by Abrahan Ramirez which would've scored the tying run.

The Hammerheads could not complete the comeback in the game as Jupiter fell to Daytona by the 5-4 final score on Thursday night. Andres Valor led the offense after he finished 3-for-5 at the plate.

The Hammerheads and Tortugas go into the weekend portion of the series with game four on Friday, May 22nd with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from May 21, 2026

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