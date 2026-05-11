Jupiter Defeats Palm Beach 7-4 on Sunday Afternoon

Published on May 10, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (19-14) defeated the Palm Beach Cardinals (17-16) by a final score of 7-4 on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the win, Jupiter has a two-game lead for first place in the FSL East Division and improves to 7-5 against Palm Beach this season.

After the first two innings went scoreless, the Hammerheads got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the third. Jupiter drew five walks in the frame, including an RBI walk to PJ Morlando with the bases loaded to score the first run of the game. Esmil Valencia followed Morlando with a two-RBI single to right field. After Palm Beach starting pitcher Jack Martinez (L, 0-4) was taken out of the game, Yordy Herrera came in to pitch for the Cardinals. With runners at the corners, Valencia stole second base as a wild pitch allowed Andres Valor to score. Later, Valencia induced a throwing error from Herrera on a failed pickoff attempt at second base in which Valencia scored and the Hammerheads took a 5-0 lead after three innings.

Jupiter starting pitcher Manuel Genao (W, 1-1) had all of his stuff working in his sixth start of the season through the first five innings on the mound. However, the Cardinals gave him trouble as Genao went back out for the top of the sixth inning. With one out, Ryan Mitchell hit a single and Jack Gurevitch followed Mitchell with a two-run home run, his team-leading sixth home run of the season, to cut the Jupiter lead to 5-2. Genao finished with a career-high 5 1/3 innings pitched and allowed two runs, five hits, one walk, and struck out five batters. Luis Ramirez came out of the Jupiter bullpen to finish the top of the sixth inning with no further damage.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, two singles and a walk loaded the bases for the Hammerheads. Victor Ortega blooped a single to right field which drove in Valor and pushed the Jupiter lead to 6-2.

The Cardinals drew closer in the top of the eighth inning. After a hit batsman, a stolen base and single, Ryan Mitchell and Gurevitch scored on wild pitches, cutting the Hammerhead lead to 6-4. However, Jupiter scored again in the bottom of the eighth inning. A single and a walk put runners at the corners for PJ Morlando who hit a ground ball that Cardinals' first baseman Chast Heath didn't handle for an error which made the score 7-4 in favor of Jupiter.

Chase Renner (Sv, 1) came in for the top of the ninth inning in his Jupiter season debut. Renner loaded the bases with one out with an error charged to him, a bloop single, and a walk with one out. However, Renner did not allow a run to score and secured the 7-4 victory for Jupiter to take five games out of six against the Cardinals.

Valencia led the offense after he went 2-for-5 with a run, two RBIs, and two stolen bases. The Jupiter lineup also walked 12 times in the contest, which is the second most walks drawn in a game this season (15, April 4th @ Daytona).

Jupiter will hit the road next week to play a six-game series against the St. Lucie Mets beginning on Tuesday, May 12th. The Hammerheads will return home on May 19 to begin a six-game series against the Daytona Tortugas. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from May 10, 2026

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