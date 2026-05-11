Mussels Salvage Series Split with Tarpons on Mother's Day

Published on May 10, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels defeated the Tampa Tarpons by a final score of 5-3 on Sunday afternoon at Lee Health Sports Complex.

The Mighty Mussels (19-14) continue to start innings off well. After starting seven of eight innings with a baserunner last night, Fort Myers got the leadoff man aboard six times in eight offensive innings on Sunday.

Fort Myers opened the scoring in the first inning on an RBI single from Henry Kusiak, plating Damuery Pena who had led off with an infield single three batters earlier.

Later in the frame, Bruin Agbayani scored on a wild pitch from Tarpons (15-18) starter and New York Yankees number 14 prospect Henry Lalane (0-1), making it 2-0.

The Mussels added another run in the second, on Pena's second hit in as many innings, moving the score to 3-0.

The teams traded runs in the fourth, as a single from Jackson Lovich got Tampa on the board in the top of the frame and an RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Pena got the run back in the bottom of the inning, moving the score to 4-1.

Mussels' starter Matthew Dalquist pitched well in his second outing of the week against Tampa. The Minnesota Twins 18th rounder allowed one run across four innings of work in a game that had a triple digit real feel on the field. On the week, Dalquist allowed two runs in nine innings across his pair of starts.

In the fifth, an automatic double from Hans Montero put the leadoff man in scoring position. JoJo Jackson followed with a single to make it 4-2 Fort Myers. Mussels' reliever Jonathan Stevens then stranded the bases loaded to minimize the damage.

After loading the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning, Tampa's Jose M. Rodriguez stranded the bases to keep the score 4-2.

In the subsequent frame, Santiago Gomez led off with a sharp double to left-center field. Gomez later came into score on a balk by new Fort Myers pitcher Brent Francisco (2-0).

The Mussels got two on with no one out in the bottom of the seventh after Kusiak walked and Irvin Nunez singled. Following a flyout by Quentin Young that moved Kusiak to third, Jayson Bass hit a sacrifice fly. This made the score 5-3 Fort Myers.

In the top of the eighth, Francisco worked a 1-2-3 inning. He struck out five in a row dating back to the seventh, retiring the last six he faced.

Mike McKenna (S2) locked down the win with a scoreless ninth. Fort Myers pitching retired the last nine Tarpons they faced to secure the series split.

The Mussels hit the road for the next two weeks and begin a series in Bradenton against the Marauders on Tuesday night at LECOM Park. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from May 10, 2026

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