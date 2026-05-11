Mets Drop Finale to Flying Tigers, 8-3

Published on May 10, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers scored six runs in the seventh inning of Sunday's series finale to soar to an 8-3 win over the St. Lucie Mets at Joker Marchant Stadium. Lakeland won the series 4-2. The Mets went 4-8 on their season-long 12-game road trip.

Sunday was tight for the majority of the game. Chase Meggers delivered a RBI single with one out in the top of the seventh to tie the game 2-2. Meggers was later thrown out at home plate by right fielder Anibal Salas trying to give the Mets a lead.

Lakeland took control immediately in the bottom of the seventh. Sergio Tapia hit a leadoff home run against Elwis Mijares to put Lakeland back in front, 3-2. Mijares would later walk Carson Rucker with the bases loaded to force in another run to make it 4-2.

Joe Scarborough replaced Mijares and struck out Jude Warwick for the second out. But Javier Osorio and Edian Espinal hit back-to-back two-run singles to give Lakeland an 8-2 lead and put the game out of reach.

Elian Pena went 2 for 4 with two singles, a walk and a RBI in his best game of the series.

Simon Juan went 3 for 4.

Mets starter Daviel Hurtado (2 IP, 1 R, 4 K) and long reliever Nicolas Carreno (4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 7 K) combined for 11 strikeouts over the first five innings of the game.

The Mets (14-19) are off on Monday. They return to Clover Park on Tuesday to start a 12-game, 13-day home stand. First up is a six-game series against the Jupiter Hammerheads. First pitch on Tuesday is 6:10 p.m. It is Silver Sluggers Night.







Florida State League Stories from May 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.