Licourt Homers, Bullpen Secures 5-3 Win

Published on May 10, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays bullpen slammed the door late to secure a 5-3 victory over the Bradenton Marauders on Sunday afternoon at TD Ballpark in their Mother's Day series finale.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Franly Urena (2 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 2 K) earned his second win with two shutout frames.

LHP Carson Myers (3 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 0 BB, 3 K) fired three shutout frames in relief with three strikeouts.

Myers has allowed one earned run over his last six outings, spanning 10 innings (0.90 ERA).

His three innings set a new career-long.

RF Yorman Licourt (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R) gave the Blue Jays a 2-1 lead in the 2nd inning with a two-run blast for his team-leading sixth homer of the season.

His opposite field homer left the bat at 102.1 MPH and traveled 387 ft.

His two-run shot was his third homer in his last six games.

3B Eric Snow (2-for-4, RBI, R, 2B) ripped an RBI double in the 5th as part of his fifth multi-hit campaign of the season.







Florida State League Stories from May 10, 2026

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