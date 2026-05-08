Licourt Homers, Drives in Five in 9-6 Victory

Published on May 7, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - A five-RBI night at the plate from Yorman Licourt propelled the Dunedin Blue Jays to a 9-6 victory over the Bradenton Marauders on Thursday night at TD Ballpark in game three of a six-game set.

KEY PERFORMERS

LHP Brandon Barriera (3 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 4 K) hurled three frames of one-run ball.

RF Yorman Licourt (3-for-4, HR, 5 RBI, 2B, R) logged a season-high three hits and five RBI, falling a triple shy of the cycle.

Licourt smacked an RBI single in the 1st, launched a three-run homer in the 3rd, and added an RBI double in the 7th.

All three of his hits left the bat at 105+ MPH (109.1, 108.8, 105.9).

Licourt's long ball was his team-leading fifth of the season and second over his last three games.

SS JoJo Parker (1-for-3, 4 R) scored a career-high four runs, reaching on a single, walk, and two errors.







Florida State League Stories from May 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.