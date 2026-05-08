Hammerheads Walk-Off Cardinals for Second Consecutive 1-0 Win

Published on May 7, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (17-13) take over first place in the FSL East Division as they shut out the Palm Beach Cardinals (16-14) with a walk-off 1-0 win on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Andres Valor delivered the only run of the ballgame on a walk-off, solo home run to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning for his second home run of the season.

Thursday's game between the Hammerheads and Cardinals began a lot like Wednesday's game in a true pitchers' duel.

Keyner Benitez got the start on the mound for Jupiter and dominated through his first three innings. However, with two outs in the top of the fourth, Benitez had to leave the game with an apparent injury. Benitez finished with 3 2/3 innings pitched and allowed just one baserunner on a walk and tallied four strikeouts in a no-decision.

Elier Morillo was the first Jupiter arm out of the bullpen and picked up right where Benitez left off. Morillo ended with 2 1/3 innings pitched and struck out six batters to give him a team-leading 38 strikeouts on the season.

Meanwhile, Palm Beach starting pitcher Ty Van Dyke tossed five scoreless innings to keep the Jupiter offense quiet in a no-decision.

Luis Ramirez pitched the seventh and eighth innings for Jupiter and allowed just two baserunners and struck out four hitters.

After Jake Faherty (W, 1-0) tossed a scoreless top of the ninth inning, the Hammerheads came up to bat in the bottom of the frame. Valor led off the frame with his second home run of the season and earned the third walk-off win of the year for the Hammerheads to secure the second consecutive 1-0 shutout win over the Cardinals. Valor joins Carlos Sanchez and Jose Monserratte in walk-off home runs.

Andrew Salas led the team with two of the team's three hits. The Jupiter offense did not have a runner in scoring position for the entire game.

The "Duel of the Dean" series continues on Friday, May 8th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium as the Hammerheads look for their third consecutive series victory. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from May 7, 2026

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