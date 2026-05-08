Flying Tigers Pitch Gem in 4-1 Win over Mets

Published on May 7, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets pitcher Frank Camarillo

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets pitcher Frank Camarillo(St. Lucie Mets)

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers made it two straight wins over the St. Lucie Mets with a 4-1 victory at Joker Marchant Stadium on Thursday night.

Three Flying Tigers pitchers combined for a dominant effort on the mound. The trio of starter Malachi Witherspoon and relievers Pedro Garcia and Jatnk Diaz struck out 14 batters, walked just two and gave up five hits.

The Mets pitching trio of Frank Camarillo, Elwis Mijares and Ernesto Mercedes was also good, holding the Flying Tigers to five hits and striking out nine.

But Lakeland's offense did enough to support its pitching staff. Zach MacDonald led off the bottom of the first inning with a 439-foot homer to the opposite field. Two batters later Jack Goodman hit another homer off Camarillo to make it 2-1 Flying Tigers.

Camarillo settled in and gave up just one more hit and no more runs the rest of his outing. He pitched 5.0 innings and struck out five while taking a tough loss.

The Mets scored their lone run in the first inning as well. Sam Robertson led off the game with a triple. He was still on third base with two outs when AJ Salgado chopped a RBI single into left field to put the Mets up 1-0.

Witherspoon was excellent after the first inning. He ended up striking out 10 batters over 5.0 innings. He got Robertson looking at strike three to end the fifth inning with two runners on base to keep Lakeland ahead 2-1.

Pedro Garcia followed Witherspoon and pitched 3.0 scoreless innings. Diaz pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his first save.

The Flying Tigers added two key insurance runs in the sixth. With two outs and the bases empty Mijares hit a batter, walked a batter and committed a balk to put the two runners in scoring position. Javier Osorio hit a clutch two-run single to increase the Flying Tigers lead to 4-1.

Francisco Toledo went 2 for 4 to lead the Mets in hits.

Robertson was 1 for 4 with a triple and run. Salgado was 1 for 4 with a RBI. Simon Juan went 1 for 4 with a double.

The Mets (13-17) and Flying Tigers (16-14) play the fourth game of their series at Joker Marchant Stadium on Friday. First pitch is 6:30 p.m.

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Florida State League Stories from May 7, 2026

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