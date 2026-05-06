Benson, Peña Homer in 6-2 Mets Win over Flying Tigers

Published on May 5, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets congratulate JT Benson after his home run

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets congratulate JT Benson after his home run(St. Lucie Mets)

LAKELAND, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets opened their series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers with a 6-2 victory on Tuesday night at Joker Marchant Stadium.

JT Benson went 3 for 4 and fell a single shy of the cycle. Elian Peña hit a critical three-run homer with two outs in the fourth inning to double the Mets lead to 6-0.

Benson tripled in the second inning, homered in the fourth inning and doubled in the fifth inning. In his final at-bat in the eighth inning he needed a single to join Marvin Seale (6/7/01) as the only other player in the 38-year history of the St. Lucie Mets to hit for the cycle. He struck out swinging on a 3-2 pitch from Andrew Pogue.

Six Mets pitchers combined to limit the Flying Tigers to two runs on four hits. The Mets carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning.

The Mets got on the board in the second inning when Benson hit a two-out triple to center field and Chase Meggers hit the next pitch from Graysen Grinsell for a single that made it 1-0.

The Mets scored five runs in the fourth inning. Benson hit a two-run homer to make it 3-0. Later in the inning with two outs Peña crushed a three-run homer into the seats in right field for a 6-0 Mets lead.

St. Lucie pitching was up to the task of holding the big lead.

Mets starter R.J. Gordon pitched two perfect innings with four strikeouts on a MiLB rehab assignment.

Daviel Hurtado came off the 7-day IL and made his season debut with two hitless and scoreless innings after Gordon. Hurtado struck out four and the only base runner that reached against him came on a third strike wild pitch.

Ryan Dollar followed Hurtado with two scoreless innings. The Flying Tigers got their first hit of the game against Dollar in the sixth inning on a shallow fly ball to right field that popped out of Benson's glove as he made a sliding attempt.

Tyler McLoughlin was on the verge of scoreless seventh inning when Jude Warwick hit a fly ball into center field that was lost in the lights by Edward Lantigua. The ball dropped for a RBI double. Two batters later Sergio Tapia hit a RBI single to make it 6-2.

Jorge De Leon came in from the bullpen and got a shallow fly out to end the inning. De Leon then pitched a scoreless eighth. He was credited with the win.

Joe Scarborough pitched the ninth and induced a game-ending 5-4-3 double play.

The Mets (13-15) and Flying Tigers (14-14) play the second game of their series at Joker Marchant Stadium on Wednesday. First pitch is 6:30 p.m.

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Florida State League Stories from May 5, 2026

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