Jacob Friend Named Florida State League Player of the Month

Published on May 5, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Tortugas catcher Jacob Friend has been named the Florida State League April Player of the Month, Minor League Baseball announced.

Friend put together one of the top offensive months in the league, batting .329/.435/.757 while leading the Florida State League in total bases (53), slugging percentage (.757), and OPS (1.192). He finished second in home runs (six) and doubles (eight), tied for third in triples (three), and ranked among the league leaders in on-base percentage (.435), runs scored (19), batting average (.329), and RBI (17).

Among Tortugas hitters, Friend leads the club in batting average (.329), home runs (6), slugging percentage (.707), and OPS (1.147), while also ranking among the team leaders in hits (27), runs scored (20), RBI (20) and total bases (58).

Friend served as Daytona's primary catcher throughout the month, anchoring the lineup while continuing to handle the pitching staff. He also saw time at first base, DH, left field, and right field adding flexibility and availability while producing in the middle of the order.

Friend, 23, was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Davidson College. In his second full professional season, he has quickly established himself as one of the top offensive performers in the Florida State League.

The Tortugas continue their 12-game homestand on Tuesday, May 5, as they welcome the Clearwater Threshers to Jackie Robinson Ballpark for a six-game series. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from May 5, 2026

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