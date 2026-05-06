Ferrebus' Career Night Spoiled in Walkoff Loss

Published on May 5, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, FL - Despite a 4-4, five-RBI performance from Alirio Ferrebus, the Clearwater Threshers (16-12) dropped the opener in walkoff fashion 9-8 against the Dayton Tortugas (11-17) on Tuesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The Threshers look to bounce back when they return for game two on Wednesday evening.

Gabriel Rincones Jr. drew a walk against Daytona starter Stharlin Torres to lead off the game, and two pitches later, he moved to third on a double by Griffin Burkholder. Alirio Ferrebus followed with a fly ball out to left field, deep enough to score Rincones Jr. for the game's first run. In the third inning, Tyler Pettorini led off with a single and immediately stole second base. With two outs in the frame, Ferrebus hit a line drive to left that scored Pettorini and doubled the Threshers' lead.

Matthew Ferrara made it a 3-0 game with a solo home run on the first pitch of the top of the fourth inning. Juan Villavicencio followed with a single, then stole second base before Nolan Beltran drew a walk. Villavicencio was thrown out at third on a hit that turned into a fielder's choice for Will Vierling. Pettorini sent a single into right centerfield that scored Beltran from second, giving the Threshers a four-run advantage.

The Tortugas responded in the home half of the frame, cutting the Threshers' lead in half on a two-out two-run single. But Clearwater responded in a big way in the fifth. In back-to-back at-bats, Griffin Burkholder and Alirio Ferrebus each hit solo home runs to give the Threshers back a four-run advantage. Daytona got one back on a double in the bottom of the fifth, cutting Clearwater's advantage to 6-3. They added two more in the home half of the seventh to trim the Threshers' lead down to one run.

After a leadoff walk to Jonathan Hogart to start the ninth, Ferrebus came up in the clutch for the Threshers. On the first pitch he saw from Tortugas reliever Tristan Smith, Ferrebus hit a rocket over the scoreboard in left centerfield to bring Clearwater's lead back up to three runs. After a base hit from Daytona cut the lead to two, the Threshers lost on a walkoff home run by Daytona's Tyson Lewis in a 9-8 defeat to start the series.

Zuher Yousuf pitched a no-decision, surrendering two runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 3.2 innings of work. Jacob Pruitt tossed 1.1 innings, allowing one run on one hit with one walk and two strikeouts. Richie Cortese surrendered two runs on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts in 1.1 frames. Gabe Craig struck out four batters without allowing a hit or an earned run in 1.2 innings. Tyler Bowen (1-1, BS, 1) took the loss and a blown save, surrendering four runs on two hits with two walks and one strikeout in the final 0.2 frames.

Burkholder and Ferrebus are the first Threshers to hit back-to-back homers in 2026...Tuesday night marked the first time this season the Threshers have dropped the opening game of a series...Burkholder tied his career high with three hits and finished a triple shy of the cycle...Ferrebus set new career highs with four home runs and five RBIs...He became the first Thresher with a two-homer game in 2026...The Threshers continue a six-game road series against the Daytona Tortugas on Wednesday, May 6...First pitch on Wednesday evening will take place at 6:35 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from May 5, 2026

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