Hammerheads Hammer Cardinals 13-1 Tuesday Night in Series Opener

Published on May 5, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (15-13) earned their largest margin of victory as they defeated the Palm Beach Cardinals (16-12) by a final score of 13-1 on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Jupiter took the lead in the bottom of the first inning. Carter Johnson, Andres Valor and PJ Morlando each hit a single, and Johnson later scored on a wild pitch committed by Palm Beach starting pitcher Jack Martinez (L, 0-3) to give the Hammerheads an early 1-0 lead.

In the top of the second inning, the Cardinals responded on offense. Brayden Smith drew a walk and stole a base. Yordalin Pena followed that with an RBI double to left-center field off Jupiter starting pitcher Jake Clemente (W, 1-1) to tie the game at 1-1.

After a scoreless third inning, Jupiter went back to work at the plate in the bottom of the fourth. After two walks and a hit-by-pitch, Jose Monserratte hit a sacrifice fly to right field to regain the lead for the Hammerheads. Johnson followed Monserratte with an RBI single to center field. Two batters later with two outs, Josh Hogue tallied an RBI single of his own to cap the scoring and give Jupiter a 4-1 lead.

The Hammerheads added some insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. With no outs, Victor Ortega and Yoffry Solano hit back-to-back RBI doubles to score two runs. Later in the frame with two outs, Johnson hit an RBI infield single up the third base line which made it a 7-1 game in favor of Jupiter.

Clemente finished his third start of the season, and fifth appearance overall, with a career-high five-plus innings pitched and allowed just one run, one hit, four walks, one hit-by-pitch, and struck out four batters.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Jupiter took advantage of walks and errors and exploded with a six-run inning which sent 11 men to the plate. Emilio Barreras highlighted the inning with a bases-clearing, three-RBI double as the Hammerheads eventually took a 13-1 lead.

Luis De La Cruz entered for the top of the sixth inning and tossed three scoreless innings where he allowed just two base runners and struck out five hitters, which tied a career-high he set last week in Dunedin. Ramon Sanchez pitched the ninth inning for the Hammerheads and shut the door on the 13-1 victory on Tuesday night over the Cardinals.

Eight of the nine starting hitters for Jupiter reached base safely at least once. Johnson ended the day 3-for-4 at the plate with two walks, two RBIs, and two runs to lead the offense.

The Jupiter Hammerheads continue the "Duel of the Dean" looking to tie the Cardinals at the top of the division on Wednesday, May 6th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from May 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.