Tyson Lewis' Walk-Off Three-Run Homer Lifts Daytona to Fourth Straight Win

Published on May 5, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Tyson Lewis delivered the biggest swing of the season, launching a three-run walk-off home run with two outs in the ninth to give the Daytona Tortugas a 9-8 win over the Clearwater Threshers on Tuesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

The Rundown

Clearwater jumped out early, scoring in the first and third before adding two more in the fourth on a solo homer by Matthew Ferrara and an RBI single.

Daytona responded in the bottom of the fourth. Kyle Henley lined a two-run single to right-center, scoring Mason Neville and Rafhlmil Torres to cut the deficit to 4-2.

The Threshers extended the lead in the fifth with back-to-back home runs from Griffin Burkholder and Alirio Ferrebus, pushing the margin to 6-2.

Daytona chipped away. In the fifth, Ty Doucette doubled home Arnaldo Lantigua, and in the seventh the Tortugas added two more as Torres drove in a run with a single and later scored on a hit-by-pitch to Jacob Friend, making it 6-5.

Clearwater appeared to put the game away in the ninth when Alirio Ferrebus struck again with a two-run homer, extending the lead to 8-5.

But Daytona answered one more time. Neville opened the ninth with a walk before Torres reached on a fielder's choice and Drew Davies walked to load traffic. With two outs, Friend lined an RBI single to score Torres and cut the deficit to two. Moments later, Lewis crushed a 3-1 pitch to center for a three-run walk-off homer, sealing the 9-8 comeback victory.

Pitching

Stharlin Torres started and allowed six runs over 4.1 innings.

Brady Afthim stabilized the middle innings with 2.2 scoreless frames before Tristan Smith (W, 1-0) closed it out, earning the win despite allowing a two-run homer in the ninth before the offense answered.

Stat of the Game

4 - Daytona has now walked off three of its last four games during a four-game winning streak, their longest of the season.

Notes

- Daytona improves to 11-17 overall and 8-8 at home.

- The Tortugas have won four straight games.

- Lewis recorded his second home run, third three-hit game, and sixth multi-hit game of the season.

- Friend logged his eighth multi-hit game and extended his on-base streak to 18 games.

- Moon doubled for the 11th time this season, maintaining the Florida State League lead.

- Torres recorded his ninth multi-hit game of the season.

- Daytona earned its first win of the season when being out-hit (11-12).

- The Tortugas secured their 11th come-from-behind victory of the year and are now 1-10 when trailing after eight innings.

Next Up

Daytona continues its homestand against Clearwater on Wednesday, April 6 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from May 5, 2026

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