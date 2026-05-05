Gage Wood Wins Phillies April Pitcher of the Month

Published on May 5, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







In the first month of his first full season as a professional, Threshers starter Gage Wood earned the Phillies Player of the Month Award along with Alex Binelas of the Reading Fightin Phils. Eduardo Tait, now with the Twins, was the last Threshers player to earn a monthly award from the Phillies in July of 2025.

Wood has been acclaimed for his strikeout stuff since he was drafted last season, beginning his professional career with five strikeouts in his first 3.0 innings with the Threshers in 2025. In April this season, Wood struck out 25 batters in 15.2 innings with only seven walks and nine hits allowed. Two of his five April starts were shutouts, tossing 4.0 shutout innings in Fort Myers and Dunedin with a combined 11 strikeouts in his two shutout starts. The Phillies' first-round draft pick will make his next start in Daytona on Saturday, May 9th, against the Tortugas.

You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from May 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.