Seth Hernandez Named FSL Pitcher of the Month

Published on May 5, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla.- Bradenton Marauders RHP Seth Hernandez has been named the Florida State League Pitcher of the Month for April, as announced by Minor League Baseball.

Hernandez finished the month of April 2-0 with a 0.53 ERA, which included 32 strikeouts over 17.0 innings of work. The Pirates No. 2 prospect led the Marauders in wins, ERA, and strikeouts, while ranking first in the FSL in punch outs as well.

The 19-year-old was selected sixth overall in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates out of Pomana, California. In 2026, Hernandez is first in the FSL in strikeouts (41) and ERA (1.23), second in WHIP (0.73), and first in opposing batting average (.133).

The right-hander is the first to win the award since Wilber Dotel accomplished the feat in July of 2023. Dotel went 2-0 with a 0.35 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 25.2 frames. The right-hander ranks as the No. 12 prospect on MLB.com for the Pittsburgh Pirates and made his Major League debut in April.

Hernandez is set to make his sixth start of the year on Friday from TD Ballpark, as the Bradenton Marauders take on the Dunedin Blue Jays.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from May 5, 2026

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