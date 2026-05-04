Murf Gray Named FSL Player of the Week

Published on May 4, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla.- Bradenton Marauders INF Murf Gray has been named the Florida State League Player of the Week for April 28-May 3, as announced by Minor League Baseball.

Gray went 10-for-22 (.455) at the plate with two homers and eight RBIs over six games against the Lakeland Flying Tigers. The 22-year-old posted two-multi hit games, which included a career-high four-hit performance. On Saturday from LECOM Park, Gray went 4-for-4 with two homers, a double, and four RBIs to finish a triple shy of the cycle.

The third baseman was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 73rd pick in the Competitive Balance Round B out of Fresno State University in 2025. Gray ranks as the No. 18 prospect in the Pirates organization on MLB.com and is the second player to win a FSL award in 2026, after RHP Seth Hernandez was named Pitcher of the Week for April 21-26.

Gray ranks No. 1 for the Marauders in multiple hitting categories, including batting average (.375), home runs (5), RBIs (26), on-base percentage (.446), and slugging (.625). As far as FSL rankings, he is first in batting average and RBIs, while being third in on-base percentage and slugging.

He is the first Bradenton player to achieve the accomplishment since Edward Florentino from June 30-July 6 in 2025. The current Pirates No. 3 prospect hit .348 with three home runs.

The Marauders return to action on Tuesday from TD Ballpark, as they begin a six-game series against the Dunedin Blue Jays. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. EST.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from May 4, 2026

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