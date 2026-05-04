Jauregui Finishes Double Shy of the Cycle in Marauders 13-4 Win over Flying Tigers

Published on May 4, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - Cristain Jauregui set a season-high with five hits and finished a double shy of the cycle in the Bradenton Marauders (13-13) 13-4 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers (14-12) on Saturday from LECOM Park. Murf Gray exploded for four hits and two homers, while Reinold Navarro collected six strikeouts over 4.0 innings from the bullpen.

After Lakeland plated a run off Bradenton starter Yonleg Gaetano in the top of the first, the Marauders bounced back against the Flying Tigers starter Max Alba in the bottom half of the inning. Josh Tate singled and Gray homered to center, putting Bradenton up 2-1.

The Flying Tigers scored three runs in the top of the fifth against Marauders reliever Roilan Portuondo, but Bradenton answered back in the home half of the inning off Lakeland reliever Caleb Leys. Tate reached on a fielding error and scored on a homer by Gray to make it 4-4.

In the bottom of the sixth, Jauregui tripled and was plated on a single from Antonio Pimentel. After Pimentel moved to third on a throwing error, Dylan Palmer walked and stole second to put runners on third and second. A balk by Leys moved Palmer to third and scored Pimentel to make it a 6-4 ballgame. Tate and Gray worked back-to-back walks to load the bases for Edgleen Perez. A sacrifice fly by Perez scored Palmer from third and increased the lead, 7-4. Richard Ramirez doubled to plate Tate and moved the score 8-4.

Bradenton earned an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh against Lakeland reliever Jan Caraballo. Jauregui parked a solo shot over the right field wall to make it a 9-4 ballgame.

The Marauders capped of their offensive night with four runs in the bottom of the eighth, highlighted with a two-RBI single from Pimentel.

Navarro slammed the door in the ninth, collecting a 13-4 win for Bradenton.

Navarro (1-1) notched the win, striking out six and allowing two walks over 4.0 scoreless frames. Leys (0-2) earned the loss, letting up six runs (four earned) on three hits, three walks, and two strikeouts over 1.1 innings.

The Marauders and Flying Tigers play the series finale of a six-game set on Sunday from LECOM Park with first pitch set for 12:00 p.m. RHP Levi Sterling (1-1, 5.28) takes the ball for Bradenton, while RHP Alistair Tanner (1-3, 11.57) is on the mound for Lakeland.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from May 4, 2026

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