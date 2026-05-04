Sterling Tosses Six Shutout Frames, Barbanegras Downs Flying Tigers 8-5

Published on May 4, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - Levi Sterling tossed a career-high 6.0 shutout innings during an 8-5 victory for the Bradenton Barbanegras (14-13) over the Lakeland Flying Tigers (14-13) on Sunday from LECOM Park. Luke Scherrer and Antonio Pimentel each recorded multi-hit games while Bradenton completed their fifth consecutive win.

The Barbanegras began the scoring in the bottom of the second off Flying Tigers starter Troy Melton. Murf Gray singled and Eddie King Jr. reached on a throwing error to put runners on third and second. A single by Richard Ramirez drove in Gray and King Jr. to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

Bradenton increased the lead off Lakeland reliever Yendy Gomez in the bottom of the fourth. Ramirez and Cristian Jauregui worked back-to-back walks to put runners on second and first. A single by Pimentel moved Jauregui to third and scored Ramirez to make it 3-0. After Pimentel stole second, Scherrer notched a base hit to right, plating Jauregui and Pimentel to move the score 5-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Barbenegras put up three runs on Flying Tigers reliever Pedro Garcia. Pimentel singled and came around to score on a double by Scherrer. Dylan Palmer and Yordany De Los Santos worked back-to-back walks to load the bases. A walk by Josh Tate and sacrifice fly from Gray plated two runs and made it an 8-0 ballgame.

Lakeland scored five runs in the top of the seventh, but Bradenton reliever Draven Zeigler closed it down in the ninth to finalize an 8-5 win for the Barbenegras.

Sterling (2-1) earned the win, letting up two hits on two walks and two strikeouts over 6.0 scoreless innings. Melton (0-1) took the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and two strikeouts over 1.2 frames. Zeigler (6) allowed a hit with a walk and a strikeout in a scoreless ninth to collect the save.

Bradenton takes the day off on Monday before beginning a six-game series with the Dunedin Blue Jays. First pitch from TD Ballpark is set for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from May 4, 2026

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