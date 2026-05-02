Pimentel Smacks Four of Marauders 14 Hits in 13-6 Win over Flying Tigers

Published on May 1, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - Antonio Pimentel smacked four of the Bradenton Marauders (11-13) 14 hits in a 13-6 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers (14-10) on Thursday from LECOM Park. Richard Ramirez clobbered a two-run homer, while Murf Gray drove in three runs on three hits.

After the Flying Tigers notched a run off Marauders starter Zander Mueth, Bradenton scratched across a run in the bottom of the third against Lakeland starter Malachi Witherspoon. Pimentel singled, stole second, and moved to third on a bunt to put a runner in scoring position. Gray connected for a base hit, plating Pimentel to make it a 1-1 ballgame.

Lakeland scored a run in the top of the fourth and Bradenton answered back with two runs in the bottom half of the inning. Luke Scherrer singled and Eddie Rynders walked to put runners on second and first. Pimentel laced a double to score Scherrer and make it 2-2. With Rynders at third, Caro collected a sacrifice fly to left and scored Rynders to make it a 3-2 ballgame.

Max Anderson smacked a two-run homer off Mueth in the top of the fifth, but the Marauders tied the game in the bottom half of the inning. Gray was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a balk from Lakeland reliever Pedro Garcia, and moved to third on a flyout. A single from Cristian Jauregui plated Gray to move the score, 4-4.

The Bradenton offense exploded for five runs in the bottom of the sixth, highlighted by a three-run homer from Ramirez.

The Marauders increased the lead in the bottom of the seventh, scoring four runs on a Pimentel single, Gray double, and wild pitch from Flying Tigers reliever Andrew Pogue.

Lakeland scored two runs in the top of the ninth against Bradenton reliever David Matoma, but the right-hander eventually closed it down to finalize a 13-6 win for the Marauders.

Jack Anker (2-1) gets the win, allowing two hits, two walks, and four strikeouts over 3.1 scoreless frames. Garcia (1-2) takes the loss, letting up four runs on three hits, a walk, and three strikeouts over 1.2 innings.

The Marauders and Flying Tigers play game four of a six-game set on Friday from LECOM Park with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. RHP Seth Hernandez (2-0, 0.53) takes the ball for Bradenton, and RHP Kelvis Salcedo (0-0, 0.00) is on the bump for the Lakeland.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from May 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.