Marauders Held to Two Hits in 4-1 Loss to Flying Tigers

Published on April 28, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders (9-13) were held to two hits in a 4-1 loss to the Lakeland Flying Tigers (14-8) on Tuesday from LECOM Park. Jeter Martinez went a season-high 5.0 innings, while Edgleen Perez extended his on-base streak to 17 games.

After the Flying Tigers scored a run off Martinez in the first and second innings, the Marauders offense bounced back in the bottom of the fifth against Lakeland starter Grayson Grinsell. Ivan Brethowr tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly from Eddie King Jr. to make it 2-1.

Lakeland plated two runs off Bradenton reliever Roilan Portuondo in the top of the seventh, and the Marauders lineup went scoreless the rest of the way to lose by a final score of 4-1.

Grinsell (2-0) earned the win, allowing a run on a hit, two walks, and six strikeouts over 5.0 innings. Martinez (0-1) took the loss, letting up two runs on four hits, two walks, and four strikeouts over 5.0 frames. Yendy Gomez (1) collected the save, tossing 2.0 scoreless frames with a walk and two strikeouts.

The Marauders and Flying Tigers play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday from LECOM Park with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. RHP Jared Jones makes a major league rehab assignment and takes the ball for Bradenton, while RHP Cash Kuiper (0-1, 33.75) is on the mound for Lakeland.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from April 28, 2026

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