Palm Beach Drops Series Opener to Clearwater 7-3 on Tuesday Night

Published on April 28, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (15-7) fell to the Clearwater Threshers (12-10) in the series opener on Tuesday night by a final score of 7-3 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Palm Beach got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning when Ryan Weingartner hit his second home run of the year to right field. That home run extended his hitting streak to seven games and gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.

Manolfi Jimenez gave the Threshers an immediate response against Palm Beach starting pitcher Cade Crossland (L, 0-2) in the top of the second inning. After Matthew Ferrara drew a one-out walk, Jimenez blasted his first home run of the year to left field to put Clearwater up 2-1.

After a scoreless top of the third inning, Crossland ran into some trouble. The Threshers drew three consecutive walks to load the bases with no outs. Jaeden Calderon followed that with a grand slam to give Clearwater a commanding 7-1 lead. That ended Crossland's start at just three innings and allowed a career-high seven earned runs. Yadiel Batista came out of the Palm Beach bullpen and finished the fourth inning without further damage.

The Cardinals got a run back in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jack Gurevitch hit a solo home run off MT Morrissey (W, 1-0), his team-leading fourth home run of the year, to cut the deficit to 7-2.

Jake Shelagowski entered the game on the mound for the Cardinals in the top of the fifth inning and tossed 3 2/3 shutout innings with three strikeouts.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Cameron Nickens hit a single to lead off the frame. Ryan Mitchell followed with a walk. After a fielder's choice to make it two outs, Gurevitch lined a RBI single to right field, which cut the deficit to 7-3. It was Gurevitch's 2nd RBI of the game and 20th RBI of the season. However, the Palm Beach offense could not get another run on the scoreboard and ultimately fell 7-3 to Clearwater on Tuesday night.

The Palm Beach relief pitchers Batista, Shelagowski, and Nelfy Ynfante combined to throw six shutout innings with five strikeouts in the loss.

The Cardinals look to bounce back in game two against the Threshers on Wednesday, April 29th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 12-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from April 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.