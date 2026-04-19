Cardinals Win First "Duel of the Dean" Series in 2026

Published on April 19, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (11-4) defeated the Jupiter Hammerheads (5-10) by a final score of 7-6 on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With this win, Palm Beach wins the first "Duel of the Dean" series of 2026.

The Cardinals scored first in the bottom of the second inning when Heriberto Caraballo singled on the infield which allowed Christian Martin to score on a throwing error by Jupiter shortstop Carter Johnson. Two batters later, Ryan Weingartner hit an RBI single to left field to score Caraballo from second base. Weingartner then stole second base and catcher Jeremy Almonte threw the ball into center field which allowed Ryan Mitchell to score from third base to give Palm Beach an early 3-0 lead.

Jupiter immediately answered in the top of the third inning against Palm Beach starting pitcher Ty Van Dyke when Julio Henriquez reached on an error by Jonathan Mejia to lead off the frame. Later in the inning with two outs, Carter Johnson drew a walk and Jake McCutcheon blasted his first home of the year to left field, his first professional home run, to tie the game at 3-3. Van Dyke was pulled from the game after 2 2/3 innings with only the home run allowed and one walk and tallied six strikeouts in a no-decision. All three runs surrendered by Van Dyke were unearned.

Palm Beach retook the lead in the bottom of the third inning. Cameron Nickens got the rally started with a single to right field followed by a Martin walk. Caraballo sent Nickens to third with a single to load the bases which chased Jupiter starting pitcher Manuel Genao (L, 0-1) from the game after 2 1/3 innings. Mitchell drove in two runs with a two-RBI single to right field against the new Jupiter pitcher Braulio Salas. After Mitchell stole third, he scored on a wild pitch to extend the Cardinals' lead. Jack Gurevitch lined a RBI double to left center field to score Mitchell as Palm Beach exploded to a 7-3 lead after three innings.

The scoring slowed in the middle innings between both clubs. Meanwhile, Rubén Menes (W, 3-0), who relieved Van Dyke, tossed 1 1/3 perfect innings in relief. After Menes, Palm Beach called upon Alex Breckheimer (H, 3) who cruised through the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings. Breckheimer ran into some trouble in the top of the eighth inning. With two runners on base and two outs, McCutcheon hit his second three-run home run of the game to cut the Palm Beach lead to 7-6.

Antoni Cuello (Sv, 2) got the last out of the top of the eighth inning and stayed in for the ninth as he secured the four-out save to give the Cardinals the 7-6 victory on Sunday afternoon to secure their second consecutive series win.

Van Dyke had not allowed a run to score before today, including six shutout innings against Jupiter on Tuesday night. Caraballo and Weingartner each had two hits to lead the Cardinals' offense.

Palm Beach will begin a six-game series against the St. Lucie Mets at Clover Park beginning on Tuesday, April 21st. Palm Beach returns home to host the Clearwater Threshers on Tuesday, April 28th for the start of a six-game homestand. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 12-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







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