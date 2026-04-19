Humphreys' Late Homer Helps Threshers Split Series

Published on April 19, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Nathan Humphreys hit a go-ahead home run for the second Sunday in a row to help the Clearwater Threshers (8-7) take down the Dunedin Blue Jays (8-7) for a 3-2 victory on Sunday afternoon at TD Ballpark. The Threshers have an off day on Monday before starting a six-game homestand against Bradenton on Tuesday evening.

The game remained scoreless until the third inning, when the Threshers drew four walks en route to their first run. First, Robert Phelps and Juan Villavicencio drew one-out walks, and after the second out, Nathan Humphries was walked to load the bases. With two outs and a full count on him, Nolan Beltran watched a pitch miss the strike zone for ball four, scoring Phelps from third on the free pass to give the Threshers a 1-0 lead. Dunedin stormed back to take the lead with two runs in the bottom half of the third.

With two outs in the seventh inning, and the Threshers still down one run, Robert Phelps hit a double into the gap between right and center field. With two outs and two strikes on him, Juan Villavicencio hit a clutch single to centerfield, plating Phelps from second to tie the game. The Threshers waited until the following inning to take the lead, when Nathan Humphreys led off the top of the eighth inning with a solo home run to return a one-run lead to the Threshers.

Dunedin had a chance to tie and take the lead in the ninth when their first two hitters reached base and moved into scoring position before the first out. Threshers closer Keegan Batka was unfazed, striking out the final three hitters to hold the lead and seal a 3-2 victory.

Tanner Gresham tossed 3.0 innings with two runs allowed on five hits and one walk, striking out five batters in a no-decision. Cole Gilley retired all six batters he faced and struck out two in 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings. Richie Cortese threw 1.0 scoreless and hitless frame with one walk and one strikeout. Tyler Bowen (1-0) struck out all three batters he faced in 1.0 shutout inning to earn the win. Gabe Craig struck out three batters in 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning of work. Keegan Batka (2) secured the save in the ninth inning by striking out three batters after allowing one walk and one hit.

Phelps has hit safely and scored at least once in each of his last three games...Clearwater's bullpen struck out the side in each of the final three innings...Humphreys has hit a go-ahead home run in both Sunday games so far this season...Five of the six hits allowed by the Threshers came in the first three innings...Beltran walked seven times in the final two games of the series...The Threshers begin a six-game home series against the Bradenton Marauders on Tuesday, April 21...First pitch on Tuesday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from April 19, 2026

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