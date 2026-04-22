Ferrebus' Go-Ahead Home Run Seals Comeback Victory

Published on April 22, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Alirio Ferrebus' first home run at BayCare Ballpark this season came at the perfect time, providing the Clearwater Threshers (10-7) with their first lead of the game before they sealed a 5-3 comeback win over the Bradenton Marauders (6-11) on Wednesday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to extend their win streak to four games when they return for a rematch with Bradenton on Thursday evening.

Bradenton got on the board first, loading the bases and plating two in the top of the fourth inning. Nolan Beltran and Juan Villavicencio each drew a walk to start off the bottom of the sixth inning, and both advanced one base on a flyout by Nathan Humphreys. Alirio Ferrebus followed with a deep fly ball out to left centerfield. The ball was caught on the warning track in left, but Beltran tagged and scored on the sacrifice fly to cut the Bradenton lead in half.

The Marauders got the run back in the top of the eighth with a solo homer by Edward Florentino, returning their lead to two runs. After the first out of the eighth inning, a decisive Threshers rally began with back-to-back walks to Beltran and Villavicencio. Nathan Humphreys followed by ripping a single down the right field line that scored Beltran and moved Villavicencio to third base. With the deficit down to one, Alirio Ferrebus sent the next pitch onto the left field berm, a three-run homer that gave the Threshers a two-run lead. The bullpen did the rest, with Tyler Bowen retiring the final three batters after the leadoff man reached to seal a 5-3 comeback win.

Cody Bowker struck out seven batters and allowed one hit in 3.0 shutout innings of a no-decision. Wen Hui Pan struck out two with three walks and two runs on one hit in 0.2 innings. MT Morrissey tossed 3.0 scoreless innings with one hit allowed and five strikeouts. Christian McGowan (1-0) earned the win with one run allowed on one hit in 1.1 frames with two strikeouts. Tyler Bowen struck out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save.







Florida State League Stories from April 22, 2026

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