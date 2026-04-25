Beach Dogs Blanked as Bradenton Evens Series

Published on April 24, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - In their first game as the Beach Dogs in 2026, the Clearwater Threshers (10-9) fell 3-0 in a shutout loss to the Bradenton Marauders (8-11) on Friday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers return home on Saturday to try to take back the lead in this six-game series.

Bradenton got on the board first, plating a run in the second and third innings to take a two-run lead. Clearwater picked up their first baserunner in the third, as Tyler Pettorini reached on a two-out walk and stole second base before the inning ended in the third. In the fourth inning, Alirio Ferrebus broke up the no-hit bid from Bradenton starter Seth Hernandez with a two-out single, but he was left stranded without a run coming home.

The Marauders added a third run on a solo home run to lead off the seventh to extend their advantage. After the seventh, neither team was able to put another runner on base, and the Beach Dogs fell 3-0.

Brian Walters (1-1) surrendered two runs on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 3.0 innings to take the loss. Camron Hill retired all three batters he faced in the fourth, striking out one in 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning. Brad Pacheco went 4.0 innings, allowing one run on four hits with seven strikeouts. Richie Cortese struck out the side in a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Both of Pacheco's relief appearances in his career have come at BayCare Ballpark...He has struck out 14 batters without walking a batter over his last two outings...Phelps has reached base safely in each of his last seven games...Ferrebus has hit safely in each of his past four games...Pettorini moved into a tie for sixth in the FSL with his seventh steal of the season...The Threshers continue a six-game home series against the Bradenton Marauders on Saturday, April 25...First pitch on Friday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from April 24, 2026

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