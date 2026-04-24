Palmer's Three RBIs Lift Marauders to 8-4 Win over Threshers

Published on April 24, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - Dylan Palmer laced a bases clearing double in the top of the fourth inning, lifting the Bradenton Marauders (7-11) to an 8-4 win over the Clearwater Threshers (10-8) on Thursday from BayCare Ballpark. Edward Florentino and Eddie King Jr. each collected solo homers, while Edgleen Perez increased his hitting streak to seven games.

Bradenton began the scoring in the top of the third off Clearwater starter Sean Youngerman. Florentino slammed a solo homer to right, putting the Marauders up 1-0. The Threshers answered back with two runs in the bottom half of the inning against Marauders starter Zander Mueth.

In the top of the fourth, the Marauders offense heated up off Youngerman. King Jr. blasted a solo shot to tie the game 2-2. Perez and Luke Scherrer singled, while Antonio Pimentel worked a walk to load the bases. Palmer connected for a bases clearing double to left, putting Bradenton up 5-2.

The Marauders increased the lead with three runs in the top of the seventh against Threshers reliever Zuher Yousuf. Florentino doubled and scored on a double by Murf Gray to make it 6-2. A double by Ivan Brethowr plated Gray, increasing the lead, 7-2. Brethowr stole third and scored on a single from Perez to make it an 8-2 ballgame.

Clearwater scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but went scoreless the rest of the way to finalize an 8-4 victory for Bradenton.

Greiber Mendez (1-0) notched the win, allowing a hit over 1.1 scoreless frames. Youngerman (1-1) took the loss, letting up five runs on five hits, a walk, and five strikeouts over 3.2 innings.

The Marauders and Threshers play game four of a six-game set on Friday with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. RHP Seth Hernandez (1-0, 0.75) takes the ball for Bradenton, while RHP Brad Pacheco (1-1, 4.09) is on the mound for Clearwater.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from April 24, 2026

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