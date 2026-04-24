Marauders Fall to Threshers Despite Tejada's Strong Start

Published on April 23, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clevari Tejada tossed a season-high 5.0 scoreless frames, but the Bradenton Marauders (6-11) fell to the Clearwater Threshers (10-7) 5-3 on Wednesday from BayCare Ballpark. Carlos Caro collected two hits and two RBIs, while Edward Florentino secured a solo home run.

Bradenton scratched across the first two runs of the game in the top of the fourth off Clearwater reliever Wen-Hui Pan. Florentino, Murf Gray, and Eddie King Jr. all worked walks to load the bases. Caro singled to center, scoring Florentino and Gray to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

After the Threshers plated a run in the bottom of the sixth against Marauders reliever Roilan Portuondo, Bradenton bounced back in the top of the eighth. Florentino sent a solo homer over the left field wall against Clearwater reliever Christian McGowan and put Bradenton up 3-1.

Clearwater plated four runs in the bottom of the eighth highlighted with a three-run homer from Alirio Ferrebus, and Bradenton went scoreless the rest of the way to lose by a final score of 5-3

McGowan (1-0) earned the win, letting up a run on a solo homer and two strikeouts. David Matoma (0-2) notched the loss, allowing three runs on a hit and two walks. Tyler Bowen (1) collected the save with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth.

Bradenton and Clearwater play game three of a six-game series on Thursday from BayCare Ballpark with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. EST. RHP Zander Mueth (0-0, 7.00) takes the ball for the Marauders, while RHP Sean Youngerman (1-0, 3.86) starts for the Threshers.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from April 23, 2026

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