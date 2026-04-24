Jupiter Earns First Three-Game Win Streak with 9-7 Win over Daytona Thursday Night

Published on April 23, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - After jumping to a big early lead, The Jupiter Hammerheads (8-10) hung on late to defeat the Daytona Tortugas (5-13) by a final score of 9-7 on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. It is the first three-game win streak for Jupiter in 2026 as Daytona had their losing streak extended to four games.

The Hammerheads jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first inning when Carter Johnson hit his third home run of the year to the opposite field to make it 1-0. Andrew Salas and Andres Valor each followed with singles, but Jupiter could not score again in the opening frame.

Jupiter added on in the bottom of the second inning. After a walk and fielder's choice, Jose Monserrate hit a double down the right field line. Echedry Vargas followed that with an RBI single to left field to drive in Abrahan Ramirez. Johnson drove in his second run of the game with the third straight Hammerheads hit on an RBI single. After an RBI fielder's choice by Salas and two walks, Josh Hogue unloaded the bases with a three-RBI double which gave Jupiter a commanding 7-0 lead through two innings.

Meanwhile, Jupiter starting pitcher Julio Mendez Jr (W, 2-0) had one of the best performances on the mound in his career after he tossed five scoreless innings with a career-high 11 strikeouts and allowed only one walk and two hits. No Tortuga hitter made it past first base against Mendez Jr in the game.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Hogue led off with his second double of the game. Two batters later, Ramirez launched a two-run home run to right field to give the Hammerheads a 9-0 lead. For Ramirez, it was his first home run as a Hammerhead and his first since May 13, 2024 as a member of the FCL-Yankees.

Braulio Salas was the first Jupiter pitcher out of the bullpen in the top of the sixth inning and Daytona finally got on the scoreboard. After a leadoff triple by Drew Davies, Kyle Henley drove in Davies on an RBI single to cut the Hammerheads' lead to 9-1.

The Hammerheads had trouble putting Daytona away in the top of the seventh inning. Daytona picked up four runs across three hits, two walks, and two hit-by-pitches and sent 10 batters to the plate to cut the Jupiter lead to 9-5. In the top of the eighth inning, Elier Morillo came out of the Jupiter bullpen. After a walk, strikeout, and hit by pitch, Henley hit an RBI single to right field. A wild pitch allowed another run to score for the Tortugas and pushed the tying run into scoring position. However, Morillo struck out the next two hitters he faced to preserve a 9-7 lead for the Hamemrheads.

Jupiter did not add another run in the ballgame. But, Morillo retired the Tortugas in order in the top of the ninth inning to give the Hammerheads the 9-7 win on Thursday night.

The Jupiter offense tallied a season-high 12 hits in the win. Everyone in the Jupiter starting lineup got on base at least once and seven batters recorded at least one hit. Hogue finished 3-for-4 at the plate with three doubles, three RBIs, and a run scored. Johnson went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored to lead the charge.

The Hammerheads look for a series victory and a fourth consecutive win against the Tortugas with the next game on Friday, April 24th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from April 23, 2026

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