Jupiter Earns First Home Win with 7-4 Victory over Fort Myers

Published on April 11, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (3-5) earned their first win at home this season as they defeated the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (5-3) by a final score of 7-4 on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The win also snapped a season-high four-game losing streak.

For the first time in this series, the Hammerheads scored the first run of the game as they jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the second inning. After Jake McCutcheon walked and Carlos Sanchez was hit by a pitch, Echedry Vargas hit a ball off the left field wall for an RBI double to score McCutheon. Abrahan Ramirez followed with another double, which scored Sanchez and Vargas to give Jupiter an early 3-0 lead.

In the top of the third inning, Hammerheads starting pitcher Walin Castillo walked three hitters to load the bases with two outs. Ryan Sprock hit a ground ball at the shortstop Andrew Salas but it went under his glove for his first error of the season which allowed a run to score. Salas recovered and threw home on the same play to prevent down a potential second run from scoring as the Mighty Mussels cut the score to 3-1.

Castillo finished his second start of the season with three innings pitched and allowed just the one unearned run on one hit, three walks, one hit-by-pitch, and three strikeouts in a no-decision.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Hammerheads went back to work on offense. McCutheon led off the frame with a single and Sanchez drew a walk. Vargas delivered again with an RBI single to score McCutheon. On the same play, Fort Myers' centerfielder Byron Chourio had the ball go under his glove and to the warning track which allowed Sanchez to score from first base and Jupiter took a 5-1 lead after four innings.

The Mighty Mussels got a run back in the top of the fifth inning off of Michael Perez (W, 1-0) in his second inning on the mound. With Bryan Acuña at first base with a single, Jorel Ortega hit an RBI double to left field to cut the Jupiter lead to 5-2. Perez finished three innings where he allowed just one run while striking out five.

However, Jupiter wasted no time getting that run back. After Carter Johnson led off the bottom of the fifth inning getting hit by a pitch, Salas dropped a sacrifice bunt to move Johnson to second base. Then, PJ Morlando smacked an RBI single to left field to score Johnson, and the Hammerheads took a 6-2 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Vargas led off with a single and was pushed to third with Andres Valor's first hit of the season. Valor stole second base and Vargas scored when the throw trickled into center field, giving Jupiter a 7-2 lead.

Fort Myers answered in the top of the seventh when Yilber Herrera hit his first home run of the season, a solo home run to get a run back. Later in the inning, Ryan Sprock hit an RBI double which scored Irvin Nunez from second base which cut the Jupiter lead to 7-4.

In the top of the eighth inning, Fort Myers pushed runners to first and second which prompted Jupiter to bring in Samuel Carpio (Sv, 1) to escape the jam. Carpio walked the first hitter he faced but struck out Jorel Ortega and made Nunez pop out to end the inning with no runs scored. Carpio went back out for the top of the ninth inning and preserved the 7-4 win for Jupiter and secured his first save of the season.

Vargas led the offense after he went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Ramirez also went 2-for-4 with two RBIs at the plate. Eight of the nine starting position players reached base at least once in the ballgame. The Hammerheads only left four runners on base and went 5-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

The Hammerheads and Mighty Mussels face off in the series finale on Sunday, April 12th with first pitch scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars.

For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from April 11, 2026

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