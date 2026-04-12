Seven-Run Second Snaps Skid, Tortugas Top Flying Tigers 8-4

Published on April 11, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







LAKELAND, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas erupted for seven runs in the second inning to snap a six-game losing streak, defeating the Lakeland Flying Tigers 8-4 on Saturday night at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

The Rundown

Daytona broke the game open in the second with its most explosive inning of the season.

Jacob Friend got things going with a one-out triple, the Tortugas piled on from there with six extra-base hits in the frame. Rafhlmil Torres and Mason Neville each delivered RBI doubles, Drew Davies added another run-scoring double, Tyson Lewis followed with an RBI double, and Arnaldo Lantigua capped the inning with an RBI triple as Daytona sent 12 men to the plate and built a 7-0 lead.

The inning also featured aggressive baserunning, including a perfectly executed double steal that scored Kyle Henley.

Lakeland answered with a run in the second and another in the fourth, but Daytona maintained control throughout.

The Tortugas added an insurance run in the fourth when Davies came home on a wild pitch to extend the lead to 8-2.

On the mound, Ovis Portes delivered a strong start, allowing two runs over five innings while striking out eight to earn his first win of the season.

Lakeland trimmed the deficit with a two-run homer from Zach MacDonald in the seventh, but Daytona's bullpen closed it out.

Kyle McCoy struck out five over two scoreless innings to finish the game.

Stat of the Game

7 - Daytona scored seven runs in the second inning, its highest-scoring inning of the season.

Notes

- Daytona improves to 2-6 on the season and snaps a six-game losing streak.

- The Tortugas scored a season-high eight runs.

- Daytona recorded seven hits and six extra-base hits in the second inning alone.

- The seven-run second inning marked the club's biggest offensive frame of the season.

- Torres recorded his first multi-hit game of the season.

- Davies recorded his first multi-hit game of the season.

- Friend & Lantigua each recorded their first triple of the season.

- Daytona pitching recorded 14 strikeouts for the third time this season.

- The Tortugas went 6-for-16 with runners in scoring position, their best mark of the season.

Next Up

Daytona concludes its six-game series at Lakeland on Sunday, April 12. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from April 11, 2026

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