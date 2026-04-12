Mighty Mussels' Four-Game Win Streak Snapped by Hammerheads

Published on April 11, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels saw their four-game winning streak snapped, falling to the Jupiter Hammerheads by a final score of 7-4 on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Fort Myers (5-3) sent Joel Garcia (0-2) to the mound for his second start of the season. Garcia did not get out of the fourth inning, giving up four earned runs while striking out five Hammerheads (3-5) over 3.1 IP.

Jupiter's duo of Walin Castillo and Michael Perez (1-0) quieted Mussel bats for the first six frames, combining to strike out eight while throwing three innings apiece.

The Mussels got on the board in the top of the third inning after Bryan Acuna walked, stole his first base of 2026, then came home on an error. This was the first of four times Acuna would get on base, as he added two singles and another walk to a productive evening.

Jorel Ortega continued his rehab assignment from Double-A Wichita, serving as the designated hitter. In the fifth inning, following an Acuna single, Ortega ripped a 107.1 mph double down the left field line to drive home a run, making it a 4-2 game.

Merit Jones was solid in relief for the Mighty Mussels, going four innings while giving up one earned run and striking out four. This was his second outing of the series vs Jupiter, after starting game one on Tuesday.

The Mussels would continue to rally in the top of the seventh inning, as Yilber Herrera tore into his first home run of the season with a 377 foot blast to right field.

Later in the frame, Irvin Nunez walked and Dameury Pena singled, to put two aboard. Ryan Sprock followed with his first double of 2026 to score Nunez. This made Fort Myers' deficit 7-4.

Mike McKenna relieved Jones in the eighth inning and navigated a scoreless two-thirds of an inning.

Despite outhitting Jupiter, the Mighty Mussels went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position as they dropped their first game in seven days.

The series concludes on Sunday, April 12. Kolten Smith (0-0, 0.00) starts on the mound for the Mussels, the Hammerheads will send Manuel Geneo (0-0, 0.00). First pitch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Fans can tune into the Hammerheads broadcast on MiLB.TV and the Bally Live app.







Florida State League Stories from April 11, 2026

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