Jauregui's Multi-Hit Game Not Enough in Marauders' Extra Inning Loss to Cardinals

Published on April 11, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - Cristian Jauregui recorded another multi-hit performance in the Bradenton Marauders (2-6) 9-7 extra inning loss to the Palm Beach Cardinals (6-2) on Saturday from LECOM Park. Eddie King Jr. and Luke Scherrer collected multi-hit games during the Marauders fifth straight loss at home.

The Cardinals plated a run in the top of the second off Marauders starter Reinold Navarro, but Bradenton responded off the Palm Beach starter Jack Martinez in the home half of the inning. Scherrer laced a double to right centerfield and came around to score on a base hit by Jauregui to make it a 1-1 ballgame.

With Palm Beach up 4-1 in the bottom of the eighth, the Bradenton offense caught fire against Cardinals reliever Kaden Echeman. Antonio Pimentel singled and plated on a triple from Eddie Rynders. Murf Gray worked a walk and King Jr. singled to score Rynders, moving the score 4-3. Edgleen Perez walked to load the bases and Scherrer grounded into a force out to plate Gray and tie the game 4-4.

In the top of the 10th, Marauders reliever Gavin Adams allowed five runs to score and Palm Beach took a 9-5 lead. In the bottom half of the inning, Bradenton plated three runs highlighted with RBI knocks from Gray and Scherrer, but the Marauders came up short in a 9-7 loss.

Liam Best (2-0) earned the win, allowing three runs (one earned) on a hit and three strikeouts. Adams (0-2) took the loss, letting up five runs (four earned) on three hits, a walk, and two strikeouts. Yordy Herrera (1) notched the save, allowing a hit, walk, and collecting a strikeout over 0.1 scoreless frames.

The Marauders and Cardinals play the finale of their six-game series on Sunday with first pitch set for 12:00 p.m. EST from LECOM Park. RHP Levi Sterling (0-0, 3.86) is the starter for Bradenton and RHP Jacob Odle (0-0, 0.00) takes the ball for Palm Beach

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email [email protected].







Florida State League Stories from April 11, 2026

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