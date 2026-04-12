Reeder Socks First Marauders Base Hit in 6-0 Shutout Loss to Cardinals
Published on April 12, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Bradenton Marauders News Release
BRADENTON, Fla. - Canon Reeder earned a base knock during his Single-A debut, but the Bradenton Marauders (2-7) were shutout 6-0 by the Palm Beach Cardinals (7-2) on Sunday from LECOM Park. Levi Sterling fanned a season-high five batters and the Marauders dropped their sixth straight game.
After the Cardinals plated three runs in the top of the second off Sterling, Plam Beach hit a power surge in the middle innings. Jack Gurevitch and Chase Heath each notched a solo homer in the third and fourth innings to give the Cardinals a 5-0 lead.
In the top of the sixth, Brayden Smith scored Yordalin Pena on a sacrifice fly against Bradenton reliever Noah Takacs to make it a 6-0 ballgame
The Bradenton bats went quiet the rest of the way to fall by a final score of 6-0.
Jacob Odle (1-0) collected the win, allowing a hit and striking out six over 4.0 shutout frames. Sterling (0-1) took the loss, letting up five runs on five hits, two walks, and five strikeouts over 4.0 innings.
Bradenton takes an off-day Monday before traveling to George M. Steinbrenner Field for a six-game series against the Tampa Tarpons, Single-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. First pitch is set for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. EST.
For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com.
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