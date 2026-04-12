Humphreys Homer Helps Secure Shutout Win

Published on April 12, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - In another pitcher's duel, Nathan Humphreys' homer was all the Clearwater Threshers (5-4) needed as they rose back above .500 with a 1-0 win over the Tampa Tarpons (3-6) on Sunday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers travel to Dunedin on Tuesday to begin a six-game road series against the Blue Jays.

With two outs in the bottom of the third inning, Humphreys broke a scoreless tie with a solo home run to right-center field, giving the Threshers a one-run lead after the first three frames. The Tarpons had few chances in the game, with their best coming in the sixth inning with the bases loaded after the second out. A 2-2 pitch from Threshers' righty Brad Pacheco came right back to him on a grounder, leaving the bases loaded and keeping the shutout intact. Tampa did not reach base in any of the final three innings as the Threshers held on for their second-straight win.

Brian Walters tossed 3.0 shutout innings in a no-decision, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out three batters. Brad Pacheco (1-0) tossed 3.0 scoreless frames with two strikeouts, allowing one walk and one hit to earn the win. Richie Cortese retired four of the six batters he faced with four strikeouts in 2.0 perfect innings. Keegan Batka earned the save in 1.0 perfect ninth with one strikeout.

Sunday was the first game this series that the Threshers scored first...Pacheco came out of the bullpen for his first time as a pro in the fourth inning...Batka earned his first career save...Four of the six games against Tampa were decided by one run...Beltran has reached base safely in each of his first three games this season...The Threshers begin their first six-game road series against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Tuesday, April 14...First pitch on Tuesday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from April 12, 2026

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