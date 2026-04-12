Flying Tigers Unbeaten Run Comes to an End in 8-4 Loss to Daytona

Published on April 12, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







The Lakeland Flying Tigers (7-1) dropped their first game of the year on Saturday night, with a late rally falling short in an 8-4 loss to the Daytona Tortugas (2-6) at Joker Marchant Stadium.

After scuffling for most of the series, Daytona's offense came to life in the second off Lakeland's Caleb Leys. The Tortugas took a 7-0 lead in the frame, scoring seven runs on seven hits, including RBI doubles from Rafhlmil Torres, Mason Neville, Drew Davies and Tyson Lewis. Bernard Moon also added an RBI single, Arnaldo Lantigua tallied an RBI triple and Kyle Henley stole home on a double steal in the inning.

The Flying Tigers added one back in the second off starter Ovis Portes. Beau Ankeney extended his hitting streak to seven on a triple and scored on a Jude Warwick sacrifice fly, cutting into the deficit, 7-1.

Daytona tacked on one in the fourth off Jorger Petri. Davies reached on a single, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a wild pitch. Lakeland responded with one run off Portes in the bottom half, as Carson Rucker tripled and Warwick drove him in on a groundout, resulting in a 8-2 deficit.

Lakeland tallied two in the seventh off Bryce Hubbart. Warwick reached on a fielder's choice and Zach MacDonald drove him in with a two-run shot to left field, cutting the deficit to 8-4. Later in the inning, the Flying Tigers had runners on the corners with one out but failed to score.

Lakeland put runners on in the eighth and ninth innings but did not score, as Kyle McCoy pitched 2.0 shutout innings and struck out four to snap the Flying Tiger's seven-game winning streak.

Portes (1-1) earned the win, allowing two runs on three hits across 5.0 innings while punching out eight and walking none. Leys (0-1) took the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) and four hits over 0.2 innings.

The Flying Tigers and Tortugas play the series finale on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. RHP Alistair Tanner (1-0) is slated to start for Lakeland while Daytona will send out RHP Sheng En-Lin (0-0, 13.40).







Florida State League Stories from April 12, 2026

Flying Tigers Unbeaten Run Comes to an End in 8-4 Loss to Daytona - Lakeland Flying Tigers

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