Mighty Mussels Rally Late, Win Fifth Game in Six Days in Jupiter

Published on April 12, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels defeated the Jupiter Hammerheads for the fifth time in six days on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 9-3, completing a dominant week at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The Mighty Mussels (6-3) sent Eric Hammond to the mound to make his first start of the season. Hammond navigated three innings of scoreless work, striking out four Hammerheads (3-6) and only facing one above the minimum.

Fort Myers got on the board early against Jupiter starter Manuel Genao, beginning the top of the second inning with singles by Jason Bass and Ryan Sprock. Bryan Acuna continued his hot hitting, driving in Bass to put the Mussels on the board. That was one of two RBI singles he would have in the game.

Later in the inning, Dameury Pena drove in Sprock with an opposite field single into right field for his second hit of the day. Twins No. 14 prospect Quentin Young would drive in a run on a sacrifice fly to make the score 3-0 Mussels heading to the bottom of the third.

Hammond was relieved by Jake Murray, who struck out three in two innings, while giving up an unearned run.

That unearned run was part of a three-run bottom of the sixth inning for Jupiter, who tied the game after loading up the bases with no one out.

Mitch Mueller (1-0) was the next man out of the bullpen. He allowed a pair of runs (one earned) and kept the game tied at three after six innings of play.

The Mussels' offense got back to work in the top of the seventh inning, loading up the bases with one out after a single by Double-A rehabber Jorel Ortega and walks by D. Pena and JP Smith II.

During Eduardo Beltre 's at bat, Jupiter pitcher Ramon Sanchez's wild pitch scored Ortega, and a balk during the next at-bat scored D. Pena. That made the score 5-3 Fort Myers.

In the very next at-bat, Bass destroyed a three-run home run travelling 400 feet at 107.9 mph to give the Mussels a five-run cushion, making it 8-3.

Fort Myers ended up batting around in the seventh inning, plating five runs.

Adam Falinski (S2) was next out of the bullpen. He completed the final three frames to secure a 9-3 win for the Mussels.

In total, Fort Myers' pitching held the Hammerheads to four hits and zero earned runs, lowering their Florida State League leading team ERA to 2.15.

The Mussels return home on Tuesday, April 14, and welcome the Lakeland Flying Tigers to Hammond Stadium for a six-game series, part of a 12-game homestand. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:40 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from April 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.