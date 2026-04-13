Dameury Pena Named FSL Player of the Week

Published on April 13, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels INF/OF Dameury Pena has been named the first Florida State League Player of the Week in the 2026 season, as announced by the offices of Minor League Baseball.

Pena led the Mussels to a dominant 5-1 series win over the Jupiter Hammerheads in the week. He ranked first in the FSL with a .625 average, .714 OBP, and 1.402 OPS throughout the week. Pena's .688 slugging percentage ranked third in the league.

Pena totaled 10 hits to just two strikeouts, while adding four walks and three stolen bases in five games played. His week was highlighted by a 4-for-4 effort in the Mussels' 9-3 win on Friday, April 10. Pena split time defensively at second base and left field, while making a cameo at third base for the final inning of the series.

His .476 average and .621 OBP lead the FSL while his 1.145 OPS ranks second in the league through the first week and a half of the season.

In 2025, the Mighty Mussels saw four players win FSL weekly honors. First baseman JP Smith II was the lone offensive player to bring home some hardware, doing so in August.

The full list of 2026 weekly award winners across MiLB can be found here.

Pena and the Mussels return to the Lee Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, April 14, to begin a six-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:40 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from April 13, 2026

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