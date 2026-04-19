Mighty Mussels Blank Flying Tigers, Pitch MiLB-Best Fourth Shutout

Published on April 19, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels shutout the Flying Tigers in the series finale by a score of 5-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Lee Health Sports Complex.

Sunday was the fourth time Fort Myers' (9-6) pitching has blanked a team this season, the best mark in all of Minor League Baseball. Mussels' pitching leads all of affiliated baseball with a 2.32 ERA.

Fort Myers sent Double-A rehabber Jose Olivares to the mound for the last game of the series, and he impressed. Olivares faced the minimum over three scoreless innings, striking out four Flying Tigers (10-5). He touched 96 mph with his fastball in his first rehab start.

The Mussels got on the board in the bottom of the first inning after Dameury Pena doubled to lead off the inning. He would later come in to score on a balk by Lakeland starter Ali Tanner (1-2).

For Pena, his first inning double marked his tenth game in a row with a hit, and twelfth game in a row getting on base.

The Mussels struck again in the second inning, as Pena hit a two-run single with the bases loaded to score both Jayson Bass and Ramiro Dominguez. After two innings, Fort Myers led by three.

The multi-hit game was Pena's sixth of the season. He continues to pace the Florida State League in average (.429) and OBP (.529).

In the bottom of the third inning, Irvin Nunez led off by reaching on a two-base throwing error by shortstop Jack Goodman. The next batter, Eduardo Beltre, would bring him in on an RBI single to make it a 4-0 ballgame.

Kolten Smith (2-1) relieved Olivares, and was solid over two scoreless innings, striking out five Flying Tigers while allowing two baserunners.

In the sixth inning, the Mussels would turn to Matthew DesMartes, making his professional debut after being added to the active roster on Saturday. He would finish his outing with two scoreless innings, striking out two. DesMartes loaded up the bases in the sixth inning but did not allow a run.

The Mussels' offense got back to work in the bottom of the sixth inning, as Byron Chourio punctuated a two-out rally by driving in Dominguez to make it 5-0.

Eric Hammond came on in the eighth to work the final two innings of Sunday's win, closing out the shutout. Hammond struck out two and faced just seven batters to get through the two frames.

Fort Myers pitching struck out 13 Flying Tigers in the series finale against the defending FSL Champions.

The Mighty Mussels begin a six-game series against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Tuesday, April 21. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:40 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from April 19, 2026

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