Gameday Preview: Jupiter Hammerheads vs. Palm Beach Cardinals

Published on April 19, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







The Beachbirds fell to the Hammerheads in a n 8-1 loss Saturday night and are looking for some positive momentum before their road trip to the St. Lucie Mets on Tuesday. Ty Van Dyke makes his second start of the week, with his first start resulting in four strikeouts, one hit, and one walk across 6 innings pitched.

Van Dyke was the first pitcher in the Florida State League to be honored with the FSL Pitcher of the Week award for his performance in Bradenton last week. Read more about it here.

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Ryan Mitchell, RF

Ryan Weingartner, 2B

Jack Gurevitch, DH

Jonathan Mejia, SS

Brayden Smith, CF

Chase Heath, C

Cam Nickens, LF

Christian Martin, 3B

Heriberto Caraballo, 1B

Ty Van Dyke, SP

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: April 19, 2026

WHERE: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, FL

STREAMING: MiLB.TV and Bally Live







Florida State League Stories from April 19, 2026

Gameday Preview: Jupiter Hammerheads vs. Palm Beach Cardinals - Palm Beach Cardinals

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