Palm Beach Suffers 8-1 Loss to Jupiter on Saturday Night

Published on April 18, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (10-4), in their third game this season as the "Frozen Iguanas," fell to the Jupiter Hammerheads (5-9) by a final score of 8-1 on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Palm Beach is now 1-2 under the new alternate identity.

The Hammerheads scored first in the top of the third inning off Palm Beach starting pitcher Jacob Odle (L, 1-1) when Jose Monserrate drew a walk to lead off the frame. Carter Johnson followed with his second home run of the year, a two-run home run to right field, to give Jupiter a 2-0 lead. Jupiter added insurances runs in the top of the fourth inning. Victor Ortega and Julio Henriquez hit singles with one out and advanced to scoring position on a flyout. Jack Gurevitch committed his first error of the season on an errant throw to first base which allowed both runners to score to give the Hammerheads a 4-0 lead.

Odle's first start of the 2026 season was done after 4 2/3 innings pitched and he surrendered four runs (two earned) on five hits, two walks, and six strikeouts. Jupiter starting pitcher Walin Castillo (W, 1-0) tossed five scoreless innings which he had not done since July 5th last season against Palm Beach. He struck out four Cardinals and did not issue a walk.

In the top of the sixth inning, Monserrate walked to start the frame and stole a base. Johnson followed that up with a double into the left center field gap which scored Monserrate and give Jupiter a 5-0 lead. That was Johnson's third RBI of the game.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Yordalin Peña and Chase Heath were part of a double-steal which allowed Peña to score after a throwing error committed by Jupiter relief pitcher Franklyn Morreta. However, Jupiter got more runs back in the top of the eighth inning as Abrahan Ramirez hit a two-RBI single in the top of the eighth inning off Robbie Knowles which made it a 7-1 Jupiter lead. Emilio Barraras added one more run for the Hammerheads with an RBI single which scored Andres Valor in the top of the ninth inning to make it 8-1.

Samuel Carpio pitched the final two innings for the Hammerheads and despite four walks issued, did not allow a run and Palm Beach ultimately fell by the 8-1 final score on Saturday night.

Palm Beach finished with just four hits offensively and committed three errors in the field.

The series finale between Palm Beach and Jupiter takes place on Sunday, April 19th with first pitch scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 12-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from April 18, 2026

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