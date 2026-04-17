Gameday Preview: Jupiter Hammerheads vs Palm Beach Cardinals

Published on April 17, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







The Palm Beach win streak has officially ended. During last night's game, Palm Beach scored 2 runs on 6 hits with 3 errors, while Jupiter scored 4 runs on 8 hits with 4 errors. Another day, another chance.

Jack Martinez makes his third start this season and his second at home. His last outing in Bradenton resulted in a 1.29 ERA after he struck out 5, allowed two hits and two runs, and walked one. Martinez, acquired through the Arenado trade with the Diamondbacks, has been slowly increasing his innings pitched through the course of his starts.

THE BIRDHOUSE

During his season with Arizona State, Jack Martinez struck out 110 batters across 77.1 innings pitched

Palm Beach remains in first place in the FSL East despite last night's loss, with Daytona, St. Lucie, and Jupiter trailing behind.

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Ryan Mitchell, DH

Jonathan Mejia, SS

Jack Gurevitch, 3B

Yordalin Pena, CF

Alex Birge, C

Cam Nickens, RF

Christian Martin, LF

Trevor Haskins, 2B

Johnfrank Salazar, 1B

Jack Martinez, SP

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: April 17, 2026

WHERE: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, FL

STREAMING: MiLB.TV and Bally Live







Florida State League Stories from April 17, 2026

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