Phelps Sparks Late Surge in Comeback Win

Published on April 17, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Robert Phelps provided all three of the runs in the seventh inning that helped the Clearwater Threshers (7-6) overtake the Dunedin Blue Jays (7-6) in a comeback win, 5-3, on Friday night at TD Ballpark. The Threshers look to build on this momentum when they return for a Saturday night showdown with their cross-town rivals.

Alirio Ferrebus started the scoring with a mammoth home run in the first inning, and the two-out blast gave the Threshers a 1-0 lead. Dunedin came back in the bottom of the second with three runs to take a two-run advantage. With one out in top of the third inning, Jack Barker tripled to left centerfield, scoring on the next pitch when Nathan Humphreys belted a double to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The score remained the same until the seventh inning, which began with a leadoff walk to Jaeden Calderon. Two pitches later, Tyler Pettorini followed with a single up the middle. On the first pitch to Phelps, both runners took off and completed a double steal, with Calderon stealing third and Pettorini taking second. On the next pitch, Phelps smacked a single up the middle to plate both runners and gave the Threshers back the lead.

After Phelps stole second and the first out of the seventh was recorded, Blue Jays reliever Diego Dominguez tried to pick Phelps off at second base. The throw sailed past the shortstop into centerfield, and Phelps was able to escape to third on the error. Humphreys then hit a ground ball right between the Blue Jays' pitcher and first baseman. Phelps raced home and beat the throw from second to double the Threshers' lead.

The Threshers scraped together at least one more hit in each of the next two innings, and Dunedin had its best chance to retake the lead in the eighth inning. With two outs and the bases loaded, Marty Gair came out of the Threshers' bullpen. He retired the next batter to end the eighth, then proceeded to strike out the side in the ninth to seal a 5-3 Threshers win.

Sean Youngerman tossed 2.2 innings with three runs allowed on four hits, walking one and striking out three in a no-decision. MT Morrissey tossed 2.0 scoreless innings with two strikeouts and four hits allowed. Michael Mercado (1-0) earned his first win of the season with three strikeouts and one walk allowed in 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings. Christian McGowan followed with 1.2 shutout innings, allowing one hit and walking two while adding three strikeouts. Marty Gair picked up the save in the final 1.1 frames, walking one and striking out three without allowing a hit or a run.

Clearwater has scored a run in the first inning of each of the first four games in this Dunedin series...Humphreys extended his hitting streak to five straight games...He also recorded his first multi-RBI game of the season...Barker had multiple hits for the first time in his professional career...Gair recorded his first career save in 1.1 innings...Phelps' go-ahead single in the seventh marked his first two RBIs in 2026...The Threshers continue their first six-game road series against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Saturday, April 18...First pitch on Friday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from April 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.