Mets Rally Past Tortugas in 8th Inning for 6-4 Win

Published on April 17, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets rallied in the eighth inning to defeat the Daytona Tortugas 6-4 on Friday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The series is now tied 2-2 heading into the weekend.

The Mets were down 4-2 in the seventh and began their comeback when Chase Meggers hit a leadoff double and Sam Biller doubled two batters later to make it a 4-3 game.

In the eighth inning, the Mets loaded the bases against Andrew Shaffner with one out. Meggers chopped a two-run single through the left side of the infield to plate two runs and give the Mets a 5-4 lead.

The Mets added an insurance run in the ninth when Sam Robertson walked, advanced to second on a ground out, stole third base and scored on ground out by Julio Zayas to make it 6-4.

Mets reliever Elwis Mijares, who struck out the side in the eighth inning, allowed the first two batters to reach in the ninth. However, Mijares recovered to strike out Jacob Friend and got Bernard Moon to hit into a game-ending 6-4-3 double play.

Mijares earned the save by pitching 2.0 scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

Conner Ware got the win. He logged 3.0 innings of relief, allowing just one unearned run.

Meggers went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBI and a run.

A.J. Salgado hit a solo home run. It was his second long ball of the series and third on the year.

Randy Guzman went 1 for 3 with two walks and a RBI.

Eight of the nine Mets in the order registered a hit.

The Mets (6-7) and Tortugas (5-8) play the fifth game of their series at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Saturday. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from April 17, 2026

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