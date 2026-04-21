Mets back at Clover Park Tuesday-Sunday vs. Palm Beach

Published on April 21, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets return to Clover Park this week to face the Palm Beach Cardinals for six games spanning Tuesday-Sunday.

Games Tuesday-Saturday begin at 6:10 p.m. Sunday's finale starts at 12:10 p.m. Gates to all games open 40 minutes prior to first pitch.

Tickets to all games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (open on gamedays only).

Highlighting the home stand are Silver Sluggers Night on Tuesday, $2 Night on Thursday and Starry Night with postgame fireworks (contingent on weather conditions) on Saturday.

Below is a full list of happenings at Clover Park for the week:

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members receive admission, parking and a hot dog. Silver Sluggers memberships are still being accepted. Stop by the box office for details.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 6:10 p.m.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-$2 Night: $2 Bud Light, Budweiser and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles and drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 fountain sodas and $2 popcorn.

-Sailfish Brewery Happy Hour: From 5:30-6:30 p.m. fans can enjoy $3 Sailfish Sunrise City.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Vets at the Mets presented by LYNQ Real Estate: All veterans and active duty military members receive free admission.

-Motorcycle Ride-In: Rolling Thunder Inc. Florida Chapter 6 will be performing a motorcycle ride-in and lap around the warning track prior to the game.

-Kids run the bases after the game!

-Silver Sluggers Platinum Night: Platinum Silver Sluggers members get in free and can enjoy a free soda or water.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Starry Night: The Mets will wear special jerseys to support the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation and Hope in Gray. Fans can bid on the game-worn autographed jerseys at stluciemets.com/auction. All proceeds go towards the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. There will be a postgame lantern ceremony. Fans are encouraged to visit the PBTF table on the concourse to sign up to participate in the ceremony.

-Postgame fireworks (contingent on drought conditions)

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Little League Day - All Little Leaguers who wear their jerseys receive a free ticket and special gift courtesy of Holiday Inn Express.

-Sunday Brunch - For $35 fans can get a ticket to the game and enjoy an all-you-can-each brunch featuring scrambled eggs, bacon, hashbrown patties, French toast, pastries, fruit and soda/water/orange juice. $15 add-on for bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys. Fans must book through this link.

The Amazin' Mets Foundation 50/50 Charity Raffle will run from 10 a.m. on Tuesday through the seventh inning of Sunday's game. Half the pot will go to the winner with the other half going to United Against Poverty. Anyone within the state lines for Florida can purchase raffle tickets at stluciemets.com/5050.







Florida State League Stories from April 21, 2026

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